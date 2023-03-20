Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE:VPG opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $539.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
