Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

VMC opened at $161.02 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,023,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

