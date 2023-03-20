Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Up 5.7%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.35. 54,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 576,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 306,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.