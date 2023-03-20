Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 362,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,639. The company has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

