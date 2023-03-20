Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.67.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.91. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.