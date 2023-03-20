Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:OFC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

