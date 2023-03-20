Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2023 – Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Wendy’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wendy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2023 – Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2023 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – Wendy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $21.05. 741,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,963. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

