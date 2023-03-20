WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,824,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,458,000 after buying an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

