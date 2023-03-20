WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 5.9 %

WESCO International stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

