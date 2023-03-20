Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

