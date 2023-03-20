Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 410,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

