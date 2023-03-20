Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

