WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,424.99 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $47.22 million and approximately $239,424.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00285989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

