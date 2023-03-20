Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 374,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $30.77.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
