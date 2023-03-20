Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $295.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $300.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.64.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,221 shares of company stock valued at $655,195 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.