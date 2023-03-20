Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 1-Year High at $301.05

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $301.05 and last traded at $301.05, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,221 shares of company stock valued at $655,195. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Winmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

