WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 72,597 shares.The stock last traded at $42.34 and had previously closed at $41.52.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 462,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 455,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,074 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 388,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 291,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 291,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 204.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

