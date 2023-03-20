Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Woodward Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

