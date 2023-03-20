Workiva (NYSE:WK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

WK stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

