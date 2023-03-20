WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0287 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $287.36 million and approximately $15.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.01202321 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 113.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.24 or 0.01504045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873589 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

