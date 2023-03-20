Xensor Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,214.09 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,987.55 and $11,214.09 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xensor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00355660 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.10 or 0.25854261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.