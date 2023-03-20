Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

