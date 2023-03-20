Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,796 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,541. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,247 shares of company stock worth $3,259,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

