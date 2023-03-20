Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,977 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Motco bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 0.7 %

U stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.