Yarbrough Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

