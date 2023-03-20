Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $191,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,305 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

