Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $131.98. 1,059,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,641. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

