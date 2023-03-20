Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.14 on Monday, hitting $213.63. 256,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,544. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

