Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rollins by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,799 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.49. 129,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

