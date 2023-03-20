Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 465,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,695. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

