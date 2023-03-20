Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.