Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

