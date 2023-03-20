Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PAR Technology by 208.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in PAR Technology by 119.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PAR Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 586,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.86. 29,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,226. The company has a market capitalization of $870.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
