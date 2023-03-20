Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.49. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 297,768 shares.

Yatsen Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -2.96.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.