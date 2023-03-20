YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

