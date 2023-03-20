YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

