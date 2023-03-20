YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $218.21 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.36 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.