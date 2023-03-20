YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,931 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,683,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.