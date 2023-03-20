YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $46.57 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.