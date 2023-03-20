YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

