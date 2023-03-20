YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,565 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.