YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

