YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

