York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Trading Down 1.1 %

YORW opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

York Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of York Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 295.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in York Water in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 333.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.