yOUcash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.96 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $133.96 million and $1.00 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

