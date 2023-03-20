Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

