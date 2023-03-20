Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 112,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 796,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

