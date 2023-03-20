Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 1,348,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,998,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

