1,211 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

MMC traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.20. 316,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,474. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

