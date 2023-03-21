14,040 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,482 shares of company stock worth $2,821,554. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

